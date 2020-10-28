Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 32,340 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 734,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

