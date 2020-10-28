Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

