Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

