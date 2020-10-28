Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

