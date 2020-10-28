Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

