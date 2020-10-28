Laboratory Co. of America’s (LH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.65.

NYSE:LH opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

