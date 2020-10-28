Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $3.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.65.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

