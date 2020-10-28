Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Raised to $33.00 at JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 103.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 53.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

