Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.42. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.26 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.