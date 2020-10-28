Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

