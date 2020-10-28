Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,445 shares of company stock valued at $66,106,786. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

