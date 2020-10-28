Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

