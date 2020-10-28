Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE D opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

