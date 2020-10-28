Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paypal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Paypal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PYPL stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

