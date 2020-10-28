Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

