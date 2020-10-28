Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 65,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.24 and a 200 day moving average of $430.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.