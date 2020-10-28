Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 586 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

