Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 489 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

