Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.