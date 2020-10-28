Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.52. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

