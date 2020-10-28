Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

