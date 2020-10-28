Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 78,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,034,455. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.86.

Shares of SHW opened at $673.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $693.32 and a 200 day moving average of $616.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

