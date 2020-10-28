Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of -587.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

