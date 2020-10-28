Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for 1.8% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

