Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

A opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $107.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

