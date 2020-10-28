Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

