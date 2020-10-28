Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,286 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Silgan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

