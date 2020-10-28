Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.06. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

