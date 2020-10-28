Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

