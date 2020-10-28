Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

