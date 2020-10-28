Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

