Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.93 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.18 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.