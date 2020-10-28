Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

