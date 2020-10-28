Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

