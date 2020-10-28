Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,345,000 after acquiring an additional 352,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

CPRT stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

