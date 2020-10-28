Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,653,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

