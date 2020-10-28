Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 21,180,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

