Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

