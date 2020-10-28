Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,289,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.