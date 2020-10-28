Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

