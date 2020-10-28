Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $6,611,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.