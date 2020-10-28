Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after buying an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.