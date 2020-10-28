Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.2% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.