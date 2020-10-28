Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 18.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 40.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,082.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $999.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.68. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775.20, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

