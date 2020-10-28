Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

