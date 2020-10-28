Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 1.8% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 488,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ball by 43.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Ball stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

