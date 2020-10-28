Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $218,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $272,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

