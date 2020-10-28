Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 631 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 571.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 32.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $71,292,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.76 and a 200 day moving average of $310.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. 140166 increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

