Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KN opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

