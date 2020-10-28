Kirby (KEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Kirby has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

